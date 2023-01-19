Court

The Arizona state seal hangs above the judge's bench at Santa Cruz County Superior Court, where an unusual trial played out earlier this month.

On a Tuesday afternoon earlier this month, nearly everything seemed in place as a criminal trial unfolded at Santa Cruz County Superior Court.

Prosecutor Caleb Wagner called witness after witness to the stand as they recounted the events of an alleged burglary. A 12-person jury, along with two alternate jurors, listened attentively and scribbled down questions. The judge kept the process moving and a court reporter recorded it all while typing away at a keyboard.



