Shanamarie Blackshire, a 37-year-old mother convicted by a jury of burglarizing a gated community in Rio Rico, was sentenced to seven years in prison during a hearing last month at Santa Cruz County Superior Court.
The sentence, handed down by Judge Thomas Fink, comes after a complex, and somewhat unusual, criminal case: Blackshire has insisted, unflinchingly, that she owns the property she’d broken into, even though county assessor’s records and witnesses say otherwise.
“Under the United States, I am owner of (the property),” Blackshire said calmly during her Feb. 10 sentencing hearing.
Blackshire initially broke into the properties in 2021, according to court records, and after her arrest, she claimed that the federal government had “awarded” her the homes.
“Ms. Blackshire has made many other statements that are so bizarre they seem delusional,” her former attorney, James Miller, wrote in a motion attempting to facilitate a psychiatric evaluation for the defendant early on in the case.
Despite Miller’s recommendation for Blackshire to undergo a psychiatric evaluation, she never received one. That’s because, according to court documents, she refused to speak with a mental health professional.
The case continued to take strange twists and turns.
After refusing to work with two defense attorneys, Blackshire chose to defend herself – rendering her without a lawyer. Then, while in custody, she repeatedly refused to show up for her own trial.
Speaking to attorneys during the January trial, Fink said he found Blackshire competent to be tried on the charges. The court proceedings continued, leading to the jury’s guilty verdict and Blackshire’s seven-year sentence.
Blackshire’s time in the local court system is not over: A second trial unfolded last week, related to the same string of burglaries she’d allegedly committed. A jury found her guilty on several charges – including theft and resisting arrest – and she’s set for another sentencing on March 27 at Superior Court.
The claims
Due to Blackshire’s absence from her own trial, her testimony in the case is quite limited. However, in one interview with a Sheriff’s Office detective, Blackshire admitted to entering the homes. She recounted using a handsaw and wire cutters to access a residence, and told the detective she’d slept in one of the homes and had consumed a bottle of wine she’d found there.
But in that same interview, Blackshire told the detective that she owned the properties and had federal documentation to prove it.
Testifying at the trial earlier this month, the detective said the documents presented by Blackshire appeared to be items she’d printed off the internet.
“As far as I know,” he said, “she never obtained that property.”
According to court files, Blackshire also submitted a typed document, titled “Private Property deed,” which did not appear to contain any official seals or signatures, and did not match any records within the County Assessor’s Office. The document also incorrectly identified the homes as belonging in “Rio Rica County,” rather than Rio Rico or Santa Cruz County.
Federal court documents also show that in 2020, Blackshire filed for bankruptcy, listing her address as one of the properties she later allegedly burglarized in Rio Rico.
It’s not clear why Blackshire continued to claim ownership of the Rio Rico homes. But county assessor records largely dispute these claims. What’s more, the official owners of the properties testified that Blackshire had broken into their homes.
One property owner even testified that in February of 2022, she was returning to her ranch with several friends when she saw Blackshire exiting the house.
“She was insisting that she owned the home,” the property owner testified during the January trial.
Refusing an exam
As the case moved through Nogales Justice Court, Miller, Blackshire’s original court-appointed lawyer, filed a motion to vacate a preliminary hearing. In the same motion, he requested a mental health evaluation for his client.
In Arizona criminal trials, any party can recommend a mental examination to determine whether a defendant is mentally competent to stand trial. The county’s court system attempted to do just that in Blackshire’s case – multiple times.
But according to a minute entry filed in Justice Court last April, Blackshire reportedly avoided participating in a remote interview with a psychiatrist. Once the evaluation started, “the defendant just stood up and walked away, refusing to meet with the doctor,” the document states.
A similar scenario unfolded two months later, according to another minute entry.
“The court informs the defendant that her case does need to move forward; that there is a basis bound to believe that she may not be competent for further proceedings and that she can’t be forced to participate,” the entry says.
The same minute entry notes that the participating parties had attempted an exam three times. Justice of the Peace Emilio Velasquez determined that Blackshire had waived her right to an evaluation, according to the entry.
‘What should we do?’
Psychiatric evaluations can play an intrinsic role in a criminal case. If a defendant is deemed incompetent to stand trial, it can further delay court proceedings or result in hospitalization, rather than incarceration, of the defendant.
“A psychiatric illness can affect both a person’s competency to stand trial and their responsibility for their crime,” explained Dr. Elyn Saks, a professor of law, psychology, psychiatry and the behavioral Sciences at the University of Southern California Gould Law School.
“It’s almost impossible,” Saks added, “to prove that by lay testimony.”
In other words, Saks told the NI in an interview last month, deciding a defendant’s mental state almost always requires the participation of a psychiatric expert.
But what happens when that individual refuses to take the evaluation? And what are the risks when a judge or lawyer – rather than a mental health expert – is tasked with determining another individual’s mental state?
Judges “aren’t mental health professionals,” Saks pointed out.
But, she added, Blackshire’s refusal to answer questions from a psychiatrist creates a difficult situation.
“What should we do?” she said. “That’s a good question.”
If a defendant refuses to speak to a psychiatrist, Saks said, the mental health professional can attempt to collect information about the defendant from people who know them.
“The evaluators will collect collateral evidence,” Saks said. “What were they like before they seemed to decompensate? How were they able to function? How did their family and friends and co-employees see them at the time?”
It’s not clear if an evaluator attempted that route in the Blackshire case. And that method, Saks noted, can be flawed in accuracy.
During Blackshire’s eventual sentencing, one person stepped up to the podium to discuss her background and character: her mother. The woman, however, did not make any mention of the attempted psychiatric exams, and appeared to agree somewhat with her daughter’s versions of events.
“I just wanted to say that I feel that this is just way over the top,” Esther Blackshire said. “She’s never been in trouble. And I’m not just saying this because she’s my child.”
During the Feb. 10 sentencing for her first conviction at trial, Fink appeared to consider probation options for Blackshire. But the defendant continued to insist that she owned the multi-million dollar pair of homes she had burglarized – implying that she would attempt to enter the properties again.
In the end, Fink sentenced her to prison.
“So if I were to release you and put you on probation and exercise that option as a sentencing judge, my understanding … is that you would continue to try to assert your ownership of these properties,” Fink said moments before his decision.
“Am I not supposed to?” Blackshire answered.