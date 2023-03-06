Gavel

Shanamarie Blackshire, a 37-year-old mother convicted by a jury of burglarizing a gated community in Rio Rico, was sentenced to seven years in prison during a hearing last month at Santa Cruz County Superior Court.

The sentence, handed down by Judge Thomas Fink, comes after a complex, and somewhat unusual, criminal case: Blackshire has insisted, unflinchingly, that she owns the property she’d broken into, even though county assessor’s records and witnesses say otherwise.



