Gavel

U.S. District Judge Rosemary Marquez sentenced 19-year-old Dulce Maria Haros of Nogales, Sonora to 16 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, after Haros pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, according to a news release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Court documents show that Haros’ drug charge dates back to Oct. 1, 2022, when she was traveling northbound in a shuttle passenger van through the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 19.



Tags

Load comments