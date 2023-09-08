U.S. District Judge Rosemary Marquez sentenced 19-year-old Dulce Maria Haros of Nogales, Sonora to 16 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, after Haros pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, according to a news release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Court documents show that Haros’ drug charge dates back to Oct. 1, 2022, when she was traveling northbound in a shuttle passenger van through the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 19.
According to a complaint filed against Haros in federal court, the van was referred to a routine secondary inspection and all passengers were asked to exit the vehicle.
During inspection, court documents state, Border Parol agents found a brown purse in the back seat containing three packages wrapped in duct tape; all shuttle passengers denied that the purse belonged to any of them. But one passenger, according to court documents, told agents that she had seen Haros holding the purse at the shuttle office.
Agents questioned Haros, who ultimately confirmed the handbag belonged to her, and said the three packages contained fentanyl, court documents show. When agents opened the packages, they found more than 6 pounds of fentanyl pills that looked like oxycodone M30 tablets.
According to the federal complaint, Haros told agents that she had smuggled the drugs into the United States from Mexico to repay her brother’s drug debt. Haros reportedly told officers that her brother had been dealing drugs in Mexico, but Mexican officers had recently caught him and seized the drugs.
The day prior to her arrest, Haros reportedly said, a man known as “El Viejon” approached her and ordered her to smuggle drugs to Tucson to make up for her brother’s debt. And earlier on the day of her arrest, the man delivered the three packages of fentanyl and told Haros to tape them around her torso to smuggle them across the border.
Once she had entered the country, according to the federal complaint, Haros said she removed the packages from her body and placed them in her handbag. She was then ordered to take a shuttle to a specific address in Tucson, where she would deliver them to an unidentified individual.
Haros reportedly told Border Patrol agents that she would be paid $1,000 for the trip, which she would then repay towards her brother’s debt.
According to court documents, Haros said the Oct. 1 incident was her second attempt at smuggling drugs and added that she had also been caught the first time.
Haros pleaded guilty March 7 and was sentenced Aug. 23.