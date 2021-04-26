A 28-year-old woman sustained leg injuries after apparently falling from the border fence in downtown Nogales on Saturday afternoon.
A Border Patrol agent was the first on the scene and attended to the woman by placing her right leg in a splint, according to a statement from the Nogales Fire Department.
NFD personnel headed to the scene at 4:45 p.m. on April 24 and transported the patient to Holy Cross Hospital in Nogales. Since her leg was already splinted, NFD medical personnel didn’t determine if she had an ankle injury, a fractured leg, or other injuries.
Cesar Barron, a reporter for Radio XENY in Nogales, Sonora, wrote in a Facebook post that the incident occurred in the area of Calle Fenochio, a street on the Mexico side of the border that’s about a quarter-mile west of the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry. NFD Chief Jeff Sargent said department documents indicated the incident happened on West International Street near the port.
The woman’s citizenship wasn't immediately clear. Sargent said on Monday morning that NFD records didn’t show the woman’s nationality and she seemingly wasn’t in Border Patrol custody when NFD brought her to the hospital, since the typical documentation that would show custody wasn’t present in NFD reports.
“It does not look like this person was in custody,” the chief said.
Saturday’s incident was at least the second time in recent months that NFD responded after a person who was hurt in a fall from the border wall. In February, a man in his mid-20s hurt his leg after falling from the fence near the intersection of West International Street and Dunbar Drive – the same general location as the April 24 fall.
At least four people have died from a jump or fall from the Nogales border fence since 2011, when the Border Patrol replaced a 10-foot landing mat fence with a taller barrier that ranges from 18 to 30 feet in height. Milder injuries to ankles, legs and hips are more common.
While most people who try to cross the border fence are undocumented crossers, there have been cases of U.S. citizens jumping as well. In 2011, a 21-year-old U.S. citizen was arrested after jumping over the fence from Mexico into the United States, but he was released and didn't face charges.
In 2018, the U.S. Army hung barbed concertina wire from the top of the border fence in the downtown area. The wire has cut and ensnared some fence-crossers, and the wide coils may encourage crossers to take more dangerous jumps from the wall in order to avoid the wire.
It’s not clear if the concertina wire played a role in the incidents over the weekend and in February.