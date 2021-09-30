If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
A woman was hospitalized after falling from the border wall near the Mariposa Port of Entry on Tuesday night, according to the Nogales Fire Department.
The woman, who was in her 30s, “sustained injuries that were not life-threatening,” NFD Chief Jeff Sargent said in an email.
NFD responded at 8:22 p.m. to the end of Freeport Road, which is just west of the Mariposa port, and brought the woman to Holy Cross Hospital in Nogales for treatment and evaluation.
It’s at least the third incident this year in which a border-crosser has been injured in a fall from the wall. In February and April, people sustained leg injuries after falling from the fence, though both of those occurred in the downtown Nogales area.
Also in April, law enforcement officers responded to a call about a man who was found dead near the border wall in a rural area west of Nogales. Initial officer reports indicated they believed he died after falling from a newly-constructed 30-40 foot tall section of border barrier in that area.
On Wednesday morning, NFD didn’t immediately provide further information about the woman’s identity, nationality, or current medical status.