The hunt for 40-year-old Charles William Van Nest, who is suspected of stabbing and seriously injuring a Patagonia woman on Friday night, appeared to be ongoing as of Monday.
Calls seeking information from the Patagonia Marshal’s Office, the lead police agency in the case, were not answered as of 12:30 p.m. Monday, and Patagonia Town manager Ron Robinson said he didn’t want to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.
Sheriff Antonio Estrada said that as of 10 a.m. Monday, he had not received any updates on the case, but believed that Van Nest had not yet been apprehended.
Reached on Sunday morning, Estrada said his communications division received a 911 call shortly before midnight from a girl in Patagonia who said her mother was being stabbed by Van Nest.
The Patagonia Marshal’s Office was immediately notified and responded to the scene along with sheriff’s deputies, Estrada said, though the suspect had fled by the time police arrived.
The victim was airlifted to University Medical Center-Banner in Tucson with multiple puncture wounds, the sheriff said, adding that his office wasn’t aware of her current condition. “It’s not our case,” he said.
Estrada said additional details would have to be provided by the Patagonia marshal.
“We were not the lead agency, but we did assist. We responded and we’ve been assisting as much as we possibly can,” he said.
A dispatch report of the call to the Sheriff’s Office suggested that the assault was a case of domestic violence.