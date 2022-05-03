Organizers, residents and local representatives gathered in the Teatro Auditorio in Nogales, Sonora to pitch and discuss ideas that could make the city safer for women.
At the “1er Parlamento,” or “First Parliament,” participants pitched ideas ranging from public health programs to new anti-harassment protocols. Some shared their own stories of gender-based discrimination and violence.
Speaker Villaney Hernandez took to the stage, proposing a Protocol Rojo – or red protocol – a program to better assist and educate young people experiencing their menstrual cycle.
Institutions like schools, Hernandez suggested, could begin supplying hygiene kits for students, “so that they don’t lose their education, and so that they’re treated with dignity.”
Last spring, one chamber in Mexico’s national congress voted to make menstrual products free in schools, though no recent reports indicate the bill has become law. According to a report from the Borgen Project in September, 2021, the Mexican senate had yet to vote on the bill.
Speaking on Friday, Hernandez outlined the stigma that can come with menstruation.
“They’ve taught us that to menstruate is synonymous with humiliation,” she explained.
Páramo Feminista, an organization that facilitated the forum, proposed a committee in Nogales, Sonora that could handle allegations of harassment and abuse in a structured, multi-step process. The protocol would include consequences – like public apologies, suspension from a job – if the defendant is found guilty of violence or harassment.
Dora Rueles, the municipal health director for Nogales, Sonora, encouraged more comprehensive sex education for children and adolescents.
Rueles, who’s also a registered nurse, noted that a lack of knowledge on contraception and vaccines has caused young women to become more at risk for cervical cancer – a disease that can stem from HPV, a sexually transmitted disease.
On average, Rueles pointed out, women have a higher life expectancy in Mexico than men. But those women, she added, “are not always accompanied by good health.”
In the world of healthcare, Rueles explained, “we continue to be undermined by maternal mortality, sicknesses that can be prevented through timely attention.”
Rueles contended that providing reproductive rights, enabling adequate healthcare, and limiting prejudice are “linked” to the elimination of violence against women.
Friday’s forum came as femicides and disappearances continue throughout Mexico. Later that day, demonstrators gathered in the Plaza Colosio in Nogales, Sonora to further denounce gender-based violence. Similar protests have ricocheted through the country after the body of 18-year-old Debanhi Escobar was found late last month.
In 2022, so far, federal data has documented four femicides in the state of Sonora – two in February and two in March.
Statistics from the National Secretary of Public Safety (SNSP) show that in recent years, rates of femicide – gender-based homicide against women – have fluctuated, but increased over the past two years. In 2021, federal officials reported a total of 44 femicide cases in the state. The previous year, 31 femicides were documented.