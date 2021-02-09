A nearly 11-mile stretch of Interstate 19 from Tubac to the Pima County line is set to be resurfaced with a layer of rubberized asphalt, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
The $17.2-million project has an estimated 14-month timeline, with paving and traffic restrictions scheduled to begin on Thursday, Feb. 11 at the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint north of Tubac.
The work at the checkpoint is expected to take several weeks as crews replace the asphalt pavement with concrete, and ADOT advised drivers to expect delays during paving operations.
Also starting Feb. 11, southbound I-19 will be narrowed to one lane near the checkpoint for about two months, creating additional delays.
“Drivers heading through the work zones should budget extra travel time and expect delays while being guided through the alternating lane closures,” ADOT said, adding that the speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph “in limited cases.”
In addition to replacing the roadway surface, the project involves new guardrails, signs and lane stripes.
At the same time the work in Santa Cruz County is underway, ADOT will be working to improve a roughly 8-mile segment of I-19 between Pima Mine and Duval Mine roads in Green Valley and Sahuarita. That $12.1 million project includes replacing the bridge deck at Sahuarita Road, also known as Helmet Peak Road.