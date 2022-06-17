Construction on a long-delayed Love’s Travel Stop at Exit 12 north of Nogales has finally begun, and a company spokesperson said it’s scheduled to open “at the beginning of 2023, weather dependent.”
“The location will have all the amenities Love’s is known for, like fresh food and drinks, clean restrooms and today’s latest electronics in its Mobile to Go Zone,” Caitlin Campbell, Love’s communication lead, wrote in an email, adding: “The location will also have McDonald’s and Subway.”
The truck stop project is set on an 11.5-acre parcel on the southeast quadrant of the Interstate 19-Ruby Road intersection, directly across Ruby Road from an existing Pilot Travel Center. It’s more than 15 years in the making, having been first announced in late 2006, when the Pesqueira Crossing Ranch was sold.
The ranch had been in the same family since it was bought by Grant Keehn in the 1950s. But Keehn’s granddaughter, Gregg Pickrell, moved the ranch operation to South Carolina in 2007 after she began selling off the property.
At the time, Pickrell said development and increased traffic in the area meant the land was no longer suitable for livestock.
After purchasing its segment of the ranch property, Love’s spent several years in the planning and permitting stage.
Boxes that needed to be checked included permission from the Arizona Department of Transportation to construct long right-turn lanes on East Frontage and Ruby roads. Developers also had to negotiate with the City of Nogales to discharge sewage into the wastewater treatment plant, and they needed to secure a water supply in Rio Rico from Liberty Water Co., which necessitated a new water pressure boosting pump station.
Finally, in May 2010, the company said construction would begin the following month.
But it didn’t. In an email sent at the time, Christina Dukeman, then-communications manager for Love’s, told the NI that the project had been pushed back, and would likely begin “within a year’s time.”
“That project is one of about a dozen that has been temporarily postponed (not canceled) while we evaluate our construction schedule,” Dukeman wrote.
Writing from her new home in Rembert, S.C., Pickerell expressed her frustration with the delay in a letter to the editor published in the NI in August 2010. A member of the Love’s family had told her there was one more approval holding up the project, Pickerell wrote, adding: “As in the past, this will take several months to make its way through the system.”
As it turned out, ADOT revoked its permit for the project in late 2011 after finding that “several of the studied intersections are currently operating at an unacceptable level of service,” according to an agency letter quoted to the NI in 2016 by Mary Dahl, the county’s then-community development director.
ADOT gave Love’s the opportunity to modify designs to address their findings, “but at that point Mr. Love decided not to go forward,” Dahl said at the time.
And so the project went dormant for more than a decade.
At around the same time, a family who had purchased another piece of the former ranch property in hopes of building a 77-room Comfort Inn Suites put their plan on ice as well. “We’ll have to wait and see how things go with Love’s,” owner Mina Patel said in May 2020, citing several challenging economic factors at the time.
Then in 2012, Delta Properties, owned by local businessman Dino Panousopoulous, bought a 48-acre lot south of the Love’s property and received all the necessary permitting to build a massive warehouse complex there starting in 2016, despite concerns about increased truck traffic at the already congested Exit 12 intersection.
Part of that complex is now at the center of a corruption scandal in which a person matching Panousopoulous’ profile allegedly used a middleman to bribe former County Assessor Felipe Fuentes to reduce its tax valuation. Fuentes has already pleaded guilty to his role in the scam, but Panousopoulous has not been charged.
Big picture
County Supervisor Rudy Molera said he was driving by the Love’s parcel the other day and noticed that construction work had begun.
“So I called Frank (Dillon), our planning director, and he says, ‘Yes, they are on their way, finally, after jumping through a lot of hoops. And they’re in full construction right now,’” Molera said.
Campbell, the current spokesperson for Love’s, did not immediately respond to a follow-up question about why the company decided this was the right time to move forward with the travel stop.
However, just as the initial plans 15 years ago coincided with a $200-million renovation of the Mariposa Port of Entry that included increasing the port’s capacity to process commercial trucks, the construction work in 2022 comes soon after the completion of a $134-million overhaul of State Route 189 in Nogales, meant to facilitate the movement of trucks between the port and I-19.
Molera said he doesn’t know what specifically motivated Love’s to break ground now, but said it’s “exciting” to see the project taking shape amid a wave of growth in Santa Cruz County that includes new warehouse construction and the development of the South32 mine in the Patagonia Mountains.
Still, a new truck stop at the Exit 12 interchange has ramifications for the already problematic traffic flow in the area. Molera said that with the SR 189 overhaul now completed, the next state highway-related concern for the county and Greater Nogales Santa Cruz County Port Authority is a renovation of the Exit 12 and 17 area. “That’s the one we’re pushing for now,” he said.
Olivia Ainza-Kramer, president and CEO of the Nogales-Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce, also expressed excitement that the long-awaited truck stop appears to be on the way.
“For us at the chamber of commerce, we’re very happy that they’re coming into this community,” she said, noting that the Love’s could take some of the truck traffic pressure off the Pilot, as well as generate more jobs and revenue for the county.
Like Molera, Ainza-Kramer put the news about Love’s in the context of other development in the area. She also noted the mine, as well as a new retail space now under construction on Mariposa Road in Nogales, as indicators of economic momentum. “I think it’s going to be a bright future for this area,” she said.
(Previous reporting by Manuel C. Coppola, Murphy Woodhouse and Kathleen Vandervoet contributed to this story.)