A swollen Sonoita Creek races across Pendleton Drive in this file photo from September 2014. This spot, the site of regular road closures due to flooding, is slated for a construction project starting in February.
File photo by Murphy Woodhouse
The underside of the Ruby Road bridge over Potrero Creek is seen here in December 2020, after Santa Cruz County workers removed sediment from the creek beneath the bridge.
The Santa Cruz County government on Thursday announced two upcoming road-related projects in the Rio Rico area.
The first project, which will address the spot where Sonoita Creek crosses Pendleton Drive, is set to begin in February, the county said in a news release.
The work involves installing a new “box culvert combination crossing” at the spot, which has long been the site of monsoon-season flooding and flood-related road closures.
The time frame for the project is between six and eight months, the county said, and will be completed by The Ashton Company at an estimated cost of $2.3 million.
“Traffic control will be implemented during the construction phase and the road is expected to remain open,” the county said. “Please be cautious and courteous during construction and obey all signs and signals.”
Ruby Road bridge
The second project aims to replace the Ruby Road bridge over Potrero Creek at an estimated cost of $13-$14 million.
So far, the county said, it has received $3 million from the state discretionary fund to pay for the work.
In addition, the County Public Works Department has applied for a $3.4 million grant through the Rural Transit Assistance Program (RTAP). The remaining funds will be requested through the federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program, with the request to be submitted at the end of February, the county said.
“If the funding requests are successful, construction for the project will begin by the end of the 2023 year,” it said.