A head-on collision on State Route 82 claimed the lives of four people, and five more died in a head-on crash south of Nogales, Sonora on Sunday.
The two-vehicle crash on SR 82 occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday at Milepost 43 in Elgin, approximately 12 miles east of the Sonoita Crossroads, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
“The vehicles were reported to have collided head-on. Four occupants involved are confirmed deceased,” a DPS spokesperson said in a brief statement Monday morning.
The vehicles involved were a Toyota RAV 4 carrying a driver and passenger, and a Toyota CHR carrying a driver and three passengers. DPS was still working to notify next-of-kin as of Monday afternoon, so the names, ages and hometowns of the victims were not immediately available.
A DPS spokesperson said the cause of the crash was still unknown.
SR 82 was closed until approximately 6:30 p.m. as a result of the incident.
The collision in Nogales, Sonora happened at approximately 7:40 a.m. at Kilometer 260 on Highway 15, when a southbound Chevy Malibu with Arizona plates crossed into the northbound lanes and crashed into a Nissan Versa registered in the state of Sinaloa, according to the Sonora Civil Protection Office.
All five passengers in the Versa were killed. The two occupants of the Malibu were injured and taken to a hospital in Nogales, Sonora for treatment, civil protection said in a social media post.