Emergency personnel work at the scene of a crash south of Nogales, Sonora on Sunday morning that left five people dead.

 Photo courtesy @cepcsonora

A head-on collision on State Route 82 claimed the lives of four people, and five more died in a head-on crash south of Nogales, Sonora on Sunday.

The two-vehicle crash on SR 82 occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday at Milepost 43 in Elgin, approximately 12 miles east of the Sonoita Crossroads, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.



