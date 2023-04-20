Crash

A wrong-way driver on I-19 struck several vehicles and sent two people to the hospital Tuesday night.

 Photo courtesy of the Green Valley Fire District

A three-vehicle crash spurred by a wrong-way driver who fled police in Santa Cruz County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday night, according to the Green Valley Fire District.

The multi-vehicle collision occurred around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday in the southbound lanes of Interstate 19 at Kilometer 63, near Continental Road.



Tags

Load comments