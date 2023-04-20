A three-vehicle crash spurred by a wrong-way driver who fled police in Santa Cruz County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday night, according to the Green Valley Fire District.
The multi-vehicle collision occurred around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday in the southbound lanes of Interstate 19 at Kilometer 63, near Continental Road.
A spokesperson with Arizona Department of Public Safety said the incident began with an “attempt to locate call,” generated from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, for a subject with a felony warrant who fled a traffic stop earlier that evening. A Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said the driver was a Tucson resident with a warrant from the Tucson area.
At approximately 9:15 p.m., the U.S. Border Patrol observed a vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-19, passing their checkpoint near Tubac.
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson told the Green Valley News that agents notified DPS about the wrong-way driver.
Border Patrol agents then followed that vehicle, using the northbound lane, until the driver collided with two other vehicles in the southbound lane at Kilometer 63. CBP reported that agents responded to the scene, detained the driver and rendered aid, with DPS taking custody of the scene after they arrived.
GVFD reported its emergency responders used the “Jaws of Life” – a hydraulic tool – to remove the driver from his vehicle. GVFD said they were on-scene for about 40 minutes.
That driver was later transported to a Tucson area hospital for treatment and evaluation of life-threatening injuries. One additional patient was also transported to a Tucson hospital for evaluation of injuries.
The interstate was closed during the investigation.
A DPS spokesperson said “impairment is suspected,” but that the suspect would not be booked until he is released from the hospital.