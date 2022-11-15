Last week was an active one for port inspectors in Nogales.
Over a four-day span, U.S. Customs and Border Protection conducted five separate drug seizures at Nogales ports, confiscating more than three million fentanyl pills, according to Nogales Port Director Michael Humphries.
In those seizures, Humphries said, CBP also uncovered fentanyl powder, heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine.
Then, there were Yaba pills – about 350 of them.
The substance, which combines methamphetamine and caffeine, had never been documented by customs officials along the U.S.-Mexico border until Sunday, Humphries said.
The drug was initially introduced in East Asia, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. Although the drug has received relatively little attention in the United States, it’s made inroads in Thailand, Nepal and India, among other South and East Asian countries. Trafficking and using, according to the U.N., has grown particularly prevalent among young people, along with impoverished Rohingya refugees traveling from Myanmar to Bangladesh.
The pills reported at the Nogales port were small, circular, red and marked with the letters “WY.” Sometimes, the substance is infused with candy-like flavors – orange, vanilla – and smoked, snorted or injected, according to a report from the Department of Justice. The stimulant is often used at raves and parties. Like methamphetamine itself, the DOJ noted, yaba can cause fatal overdoses.
CBP did not disclose details on arrests or possible origins of the pills confiscated in Nogales.
Hidden substances
In the same Sunday afternoon seizure, CBP officers found more than 1.1 million fentanyl pills, more than 18 pounds of fentanyl powder, and nine pounds of methamphetamine hidden among the yaba pills in the backseat and trunk of a vehicle. Some of the fentanyl pills recovered in the vehicle were multicolored – a trademark symbol of the “rainbow fentanyl” increasingly appearing at local ports.
Days before the yaba seizure – Friday, Nov. 11 – port inspectors found more than one million fentanyl pills, along with nearly 123 pounds of methamphetamine, in a commercial vehicle at the Mariposa Port of Entry. The drugs had been buried beneath 2,000 flour tortillas.
The same day, about 45 minutes later, CBP reported a second load of illicit drugs, hidden, again, beneath packages of tortillas. The load contained more than 350,000 fentanyl pills, along with meth, cocaine and heroin.
Last month, fentanyl remained the most prevalent drug seized along the border in the Tucson area of operations, according to CBP statistics.