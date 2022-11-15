yaba

A stash of Yaba pills discovered at a Nogales Port of Entry on Sunday, Nov. 13.

 Photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Last week was an active one for port inspectors in Nogales.

Over a four-day span, U.S. Customs and Border Protection conducted five separate drug seizures at Nogales ports, confiscating more than three million fentanyl pills, according to Nogales Port Director Michael Humphries.



