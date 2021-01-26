Traffic through the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry last Friday afternoon was particularly light, with only a few cars crossing between the United States and Mexico and small numbers of people walking out of the pedestrian lanes every few minutes.
About 100 yards to the east, the Morley Avenue pedestrian gate remained as lonely and quiet as it’s been since U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials temporarily closed the border-crossing at the end of March 2020.
The scene at the ports, along with the dozens of closed storefronts on nearby Morley and Grand avenues, reflected the ongoing decline of cross-border traffic in Nogales since the COVID-19 pandemic reached the community and the U.S. government implemented travel restrictions on March 21, 2020 in an effort to slow the spread of the disease.
New data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics released this month illustrates just how much cross-border traffic declined in Nogales in 2020. Compared to 2019, the number of people crossing through the local ports last year in passenger vehicles dropped by 47 percent, while pedestrian traffic was down a whopping 58 percent for the year.
Take away the first two months of the year and the decline becomes even more pronounced.
Numbers from January and February of last year, the only two full months of 2020 without travel restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico border, showed upward trends in both the numbers of pedestrians and private vehicle passengers entering the United States through Nogales ports.
In February, for example, pedestrian lanes saw an increase of more than 29,600 people and vehicle lanes processed nearly 49,300 more passengers than during the same month the previous year.
However, after the restrictions prohibiting all but “essential” cross-border travel went into effect starting the third week of March, the positive trends were quickly reversed.
In March 2020, just short of 155,000 pedestrians crossed through Nogales ports, compared to the more than 287,600 people who walked through the ports in March 2019. Meanwhile, the number of passengers entering the United States through vehicle lanes dropped from 545,900 in March 2019 to more than 393,400 in 2020.
The month of April saw the sharpest drops of the year, with pedestrian crossings falling by 81 percent and car passengers declining by 76 percent from April 2019.
The government restrictions largely stopped people from crossing the border on a U.S. tourist visa. But some who were still allowed to cross, like Nogales resident Francisco Garcia, also changed their habits.
“In fact, I stopped crossing the first four or five months for fear of getting sick and for lack of information about what was happening, how the virus spread and all that,” Garcia told the NI after he walked out of the DeConcini pedestrian port last Friday. “Lately I’ve started crossing again, but less often and with many precautions.”
That means that he only crosses to Mexico about once a week for basic necessities such as buying medicine or taking his car to the shop for service, he said.
Monthly extensions
By December 2020, the number of pedestrian crossings in Nogales was up to 102,081 from the low point of 53,800 in April. But that was still down 72 percent from December 2019, when 362,798 people walked into the United States through the local ports.
The number of vehicle passengers counted at the ports in December 2020 was 262,032, doubling the 130,900 recorded in April. Still, that number was 55 percent less than the 588,699 vehicle passengers who crossed through Nogales in December 2019.
Those holiday-season declines capped off 10 months of suffering for local businesses, ranging from clothing shops and money exchange houses to shuttle van operators and gas stations, that depend on cross-border customers.
Erika Rios, a 17-year-old from Bakersfield, Calif. who has been staying with her mother in Nogales, Sonora for the past three months, said she crosses into Nogales, Ariz. at least once a week to run errands for some of her Mexican neighbors who can no longer cross the border with their tourist visas.
“My neighbor often asks me to run errands for her because she can’t cross and she needs her prescribed medication from Walmart or Food City,” Rios said. “Other times, I cross the border to come buy food for my house and things like that.”
Although it remains easy for Rios, a U.S. citizen who is exempt from the restrictions, to travel back and forth across the border, she added that she has noticed more Mexican citizens becoming frustrated with the monthly extensions of the travel limits.
“There’s a lot of people who don’t necessarily come as tourists, but rather to buy their food, their medicine,” she said. “These are necessities.”
But Garcia said that considering the lack of safety precautions for COVID-19 that he has seen in Nogales, Sonora – including parks filled with families not following social distancing guidelines or wearing face masks – he prefers that the travel restrictions remain in place to avoid further spread of the virus.
“If the numbers are already elevated, imagine opening the border,” he said. “I think it would be counterproductive, from my point of view.”
The cross-border travel restrictions, which have been extended every month since March 2020, are currently set to expire on Feb. 21.