Cementerio vuelve a cerrar sus puertas durante la noche Nogales International Feb 13, 2023 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Una vista del cementerio de la Ciudad de Nogales. Foto de archivo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save El cementerio de la Ciudad de Nogales regresará al horario previo a la pandemia, según la directora de Parques y Recreación, Renée Travers.Las puertas estarán cerradas todas las noches a partir de las 10 p.m. a las 6 a.m., y se planeó que el cargo entrara en vigor el lunes, 13 de febrero, dijo Travers.El cementerio cerraba sus puertas por la noche antes del COVID-19, pero la ciudad comenzó a dejar las puertas abiertas las 24 horas del día durante la pandemia.“Ahora estamos volviendo al horario anterior que todavía está publicado en el cementerio”, escribió Travers en un correo electrónico. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Music Roads And Traffic Load comments Trending Stories Callers harass county employees over Kelly case Kino Springs man accused of first-degree murder One found dead after fire extinguished in Nogales As mural moves forward, an artist revisits his roots Fuentes sentencing pulled from court calendar Victim in Kino Springs shooting identified as Nogales, Sonora man Let go by South32, Lucero lands on his feet with county Man sent to prison for asking to molest girl Kino Springs man says he’s wrongfully accused of murder, wants out of jail Coronado National Forest seeks to restore watershed ‘disturbed’ by wall-building Submit News If you're interested in submitting stories, click submit below. Submit