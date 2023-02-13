Cementerio

Una vista del cementerio de la Ciudad de Nogales.

 Foto de archivo

El cementerio de la Ciudad de Nogales regresará al horario previo a la pandemia, según la directora de Parques y Recreación, Renée Travers.

Las puertas estarán cerradas todas las noches a partir de las 10 p.m. a las 6 a.m., y se planeó que el cargo entrara en vigor el lunes, 13 de febrero, dijo Travers.



