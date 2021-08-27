Barbara G. Smith Aug 27, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.29/Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. Barbara G. Smith, 76, died on Aug. 14, 2021. She is survived by her sons Lafayette Smith and Tracey Spratley, and daughters Vanessa Smith and Genelle Sims. Arrangements by Adair’s Carroon Mortuary. To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Barbara G. Smith Tracey Spratley Vanessa Smith Son Arrangement Carroon Mortuary Load comments Trending Stories Moqah to open new location in downtown Nogales Driver hospitalized after rollover in downtown Nogales Former employee at U.S. Consulate in Nogales, Sonora sentenced for gun-running Mariposa port to return to pre-pandemic schedule Rio Rico teen and partner win second at national roping event in Iowa Historic remains, pottery found at Amado marijuana farm Abandoned border wall construction sites in Santa Cruz County await clean-up Drama teacher accused of 22 counts of assault Piñata-making gives Nogalian new motivation Border travel restrictions extended through Sept. 21