Edmundo G. Simental, 87, of Nogales, died on Jan. 21, 2020 in Tucson.
He is survived by his wife Magdalena Simental; sons Eduardo (Robyn) Simental, Gerardo (Miury) Simental, Edmund (Lillian) Simental, Oscar Simental and Daniel (Johanna) Simental; daughter Noemi Simental; brother Victoriano Simental; 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation is scheduled for noon to 3 p.m on Saturday, Feb. 1 at Martinez Funeral Chapels, followed by military honor rites and interment at 3:30 p.m. at Nogales City Cemetery.
To plant a tree in memory of Edmundo Simental as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.