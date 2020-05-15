Elisa U. Murrietta, 86, died on March 22, 2020.
She is survived by her sons Ruben Murrietta (Terri), Abel Murrietta (Sylvia), Armando Murrietta and Jon Pinnell (Jess); daughters: Adelita Lorta (Arsenio, Jr.) and Rebecca Lorta (William); brother Juan Urias (Anna); sister Patsy Urias; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren (plus one on the way) and a great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband Ubel T. Murrietta and sisters: Ramona Soto, Mary Wykes and Gloria Miles.
Arrangements by Martinez Funeral Chapels.