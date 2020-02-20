Francisco Padron Feb 20, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.29 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Francisco Padron, 66, died on Feb. 10, 2020.Arrangements by Adair’s Carroon Mortuary. To plant a tree in memory of Francisco Padron as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments Trending Stories Police investigating homicide in Nogales Court briefs: Man gets 2.5 years in prison for running cocaine Three family members left dead, one hurt in rear-end crash on I-19 Kino Border Initiative inaugurates new migrant outreach center in Nogales, Sonora Locals ‘speed up’ at new fitness studio After pleading guilty, Fuentes says he’s innocent Lobos pull off upset in state basketball playoffs SCVUSD moves ahead with bond sale NHS senior signs to play college football in Minnesota Local man dies in crash on I-19 in Tubac