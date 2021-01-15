Jose E. Garcia, 83, died on Jan. 5, 2021.
He is survived by his wife Emma Garcia, sons Jose E. Garcia, Jr., Marco A. Garcia, Robert E. Garcia and Jaime X. Garcia; daughter Roxanna Y. Jimenez; brother Alejandro Garcia and Eduardo Garcia; sisters Lydia Pujol, Eleanor Valencia and Ana Cecilia Garcia; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Arrangements by Adair’s Carroon Mortuary.
