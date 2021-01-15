Manuel Mariano Bernal, 86, died on Dec. 30, 2020.
He is survived by the mother of his children Juanita Celaya, sons Daniel, Marco Antonio, Juan M. Bernal, Bernardo Bernal; daughters Patty Garcia, Elizabeth B. Giron, Maria Angela Bernal, Lory B. Giron, Diane Bernal and Clara Lluvia Bernal; brothers Ramiro Bernal, Jose Bernal and Ramon Bernal; sisters Beatriz Bernal and Juanita Figueroa; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Arrangements by Adair’s Carroon Mortuary.
