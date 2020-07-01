Margaret W. Hill Jul 1, 2020 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.29 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Margaret Withe Hill, 90, died on June 20, 2020.Arrangements by Adair’s Carroon Mortuary. To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Hill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sign up for our email newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest news updates right to your inbox Noticias En Español Obtén las últimas noticias del Nogales International justo en tu bandeja de entrada. Get the latest digital edition from the Nogales International You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Load comments Trending Stories Second suspect arrested in 2012 murder of local woman in Texas Woman caught at Nogales port with $1.4M drug load hidden in truck Five arrested in UTV smuggling attempt east of Nogales In Nogales, little evidence of cross-border patient surge Virus hits Nogales Fire Department Governor tells bars and gyms to close, delays start of school Sheriff candidates talk masks, morale, dispatch and more at forum Transports getting longer for some local COVID-19 patients No sign of slowdown in COVID-19 infections Walmart to temporarily shut Nogales store for sanitization Census Census 2020 Apr 22, 2020