Maria Josefina Castellanos Feb 5, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.29 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. Maria Josefina Castellanos, 71, died on Dec. 28, 2020.Arrangements by Carroon’s Mortuary. To plant a tree in memory of Maria Castellanos as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments Trending Stories Paused border wall work leaves Pajarita Wilderness Area mostly untouched Powerball ticket sold in Rio Rico earns $1 million Schools prepping to resume on-campus instruction County expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include teachers, produce workers Coronavirus cases down in county, but not deaths or test positivity New performing arts center coming to RRHS Sheriff’s Office saw increase in overdose calls in 2020 Corrupt ex-CBP officer from Nogales gets 2.5 years in prison Vaccine eligibility still a mystery for some SR 189 revamp reaches halfway mark