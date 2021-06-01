Maria Teresa Quihuis Jun 1, 2021 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.29/Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. Maria Teresa Quihuis, 86, died on May 21, 2021.Arrangements by Adair’s Carroon Mortuary. To plant a tree in memory of Maria Quihuis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments Trending Stories Loved ones seek answers after trucker’s deadly encounter with police in Nogales Key questions remain unanswered in wake of fatal police shooting Police open fire on fleeing semi-truck in Nogales, striking and killing suspect One dead, two injured after hit-and-run on I-19 NPD officers involved in fatal shooting cleared to return to work as investigation continues Sabina Romero wore many hats at Nogales High School Cinco candidatos en contienda a la alcaldía de Nogales, Sonora Changes expected at controversial asphalt plant in Rio Rico Services planned for fallen NPD officer Officer Brinton remembered as family man, ‘big bear’