Michael A. Foral Aug 27, 2021

Michael A. Foral, 68, died on Aug. 6, 2021.He is survived by his wife Irma Leon Foral; son Rodolfo Leon; brothers Rick Foral, James Foral and Tom Foral; and sister Mary Ann Hitz.Arrangements by Adair's Carroon Mortuary.