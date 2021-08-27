Michael A. Foral, 68, died on Aug. 6, 2021.

He is survived by his wife Irma Leon Foral; son Rodolfo Leon; brothers Rick Foral, James Foral and Tom Foral; and sister Mary Ann Hitz.

Arrangements by Adair’s Carroon Mortuary.

