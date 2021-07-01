Michael Evans Brown Jul 1, 2021 Jul 1, 2021 Updated 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.29/Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. Michael Evans Brown, 70, died on June 21, 2021. Arrangements by Adair’s Carroon Mortuary. To plant a tree in memory of Michael Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments Trending Stories Child molester gets prison and probation Man charged in 2019 crash that killed Nogales woman, injured two others Crumbling building creates growing concern, hazard for neighbors Sheriff’s Office to take over law enforcement in Patagonia DEA to move to new building in Rio Rico Some, but not all, July 4 festivities to return in 2021 Rio Ricans say illegal dumping, littering are piling up Ex-sheriff’s captain sues, alleging wrongful termination Detention officer recognized for preventing inmate overdose High school students help paint desert mural in downtown Nogales