Orlando Humberto Ochoa, 43, died in Tucson on May 15, 2022.

He is survived by his mother Lucia I. Guerena; his life partner Monica Talamante; sons Orlando H. Ochoa, Jr. and Raul Alejandro Ochoa; and brother Omar Francisco Guerena.

Arrangements by Adair’s Carroon Mortuary.

Visitation is scheduled at Adair’s Carroon Mortuary from 6-10 p.m. on Friday, June 3. Mass is set for 2:30 p.m on Saturday, June 4 at Sacred Heart Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Orlando Ochoa as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

