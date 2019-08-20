Pedro Gerardo Reyes, 48, died at home in Nogales on Aug. 6, 2019.
He is survived by his father Pedro M. Reyes, mother Martha E. Reyes, brother Daniel A. Reyes and sister Mara P. Knaub.
Arrangements by Adair’s Carroon Mortuary.
