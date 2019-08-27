Richard W. McCune, 75, died in Tucson on Aug. 18, 2019.
He is survived by wife Mary Darling; daughters Shirley McCune and Susan Vergano; son Steven McCune; and grandchildren Maranda, Brendan and Ryan.
Arrangements by Neptune Society, Tucson.
