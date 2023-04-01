We offer our readers the following case study on how cronyism/favoritism is perpetuated and, in this example, failed at Nogales City Hall:

• In 2015, Robert Thompson was promoted to the rank of lieutenant at the Nogales Police Department, despite the fact that he did not meet the minimum educational requirement for the position. At the time of his promotion, he was given three years to obtain an associate’s degree, or be demoted to the rank of sergeant.



Tags

Load comments