We offer our readers the following case study on how cronyism/favoritism is perpetuated and, in this example, failed at Nogales City Hall:
• In 2015, Robert Thompson was promoted to the rank of lieutenant at the Nogales Police Department, despite the fact that he did not meet the minimum educational requirement for the position. At the time of his promotion, he was given three years to obtain an associate’s degree, or be demoted to the rank of sergeant.
• Thompson never earned the degree. Still, he was not demoted and eventually retired with the rank and salary of a lieutenant.
• In October 2019, John Kissinger, the acting city manager, hand-picked Thompson to be acting deputy manager. Kissinger himself had been handed the job of deputy city manager – a position created specifically for him, with no open search – in May 2007, after he retired as the city’s police chief.
• In December 2020, the mayor and council appointed Thompson to be acting city manager, a position that earned him an annual salary of $104,000 during his six months on the job. After Thompson’s stint as acting manager ended, the mayor and council returned Kissinger to the acting city manager position.
• Kissinger then moved to make Thompson the director of the Nogales Housing Authority by forgoing an open search that would have allowed other internal and external candidates to compete for the job. Problem was, Thompson didn’t meet the minimum requirements. That problem was quickly solved when the mayor and council agreed to revise the job description in Thompson’s favor..
• Thompson’s appointment was approved by a 4-3 vote. “Mr. Thompson is more capable than anybody else,” said then-Mayor Arturo Garino, without intentional irony. Garino and Councilmembers Esther Melendez-Lopez, Saulo Bonilla and Jose “Joe” Diaz all voted in favor. Councilmembers Hector Bojorquez, Liza Montiel and Jorge Maldonado (now the mayor) were the “nay” votes.
• After only a year on the job, Thompson was given a $10,000 raise, boosting his annual salary to $99,533. His was among a number of generous raises given to top earners in the city government as part of the municipal budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. (Kissinger got a raise of more than $13,000 a year, which increased his salary to $124,300.)
• Earlier this month, the city posted the job of NHA director. The NI reached out to City Manager Edward Dickie, who said Thompson had resigned effective March 17. “He just felt it was time” to move on, Dickie said. He did not mention any problems at NHA.
• In fact, there were big problems at NHA. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) had given the housing authority a grade of 67 out of 100 on a housing assessment for the previous fiscal year, then downgraded it to 42 out of 100 after the city failed to complete a mandatory audit on time. In an email dated March 8, HUD categorized NHA as a “troubled” agency and asked the city to propose a recovery plan within the next month. Nine days later, Thompson was gone.
• The NI learned of the context in which Thompson had resigned from elected officials. Asked about the newly revealed facts, Dickie downplayed the situation with HUD, essentially saying it was par for the course at NHA and diverting responsibility away from Thompson.
Dickie’s seemingly nonchalant attitude about such a serious city government failure isn’t reassuring. But at the same time, he wasn’t the one who lowered the bar and played favorites with Thompson. Dickie inherited a problem created by Kissinger.
No doubt there were already problems at NHA when Thompson took over. But that makes it even more outrageous that Kissinger, with the support of four elected officials, would forego a search for a candidate with a significant track record of HUD compliance and hand the job to an inexperienced insider.
Not long before Thompson’s appointment to lead NHA, the Nogales mayor and council voted to give themselves authority over the hiring of department heads – a move that was subsequently approved by city voters. Ironically, the elected officials sought the change largely in response to what had been seen as a former city manager’s favoritism in choosing a housing director. But still, once armed with veto power, a majority of elected officials decided to support another shady-looking hire at NHA.
The four elected officials and Kissinger may have thought they were doing a favor for a friend. It turned out they were setting him up for failure. And they certainly weren’t looking out for the interests of the more than 220 families who live in NHA housing.
(Clark is managing editor of the Nogales International.)