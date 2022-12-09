When it comes to its dealings with mining company South32, the Santa Cruz County government has again made it clear that it will be as minimally transparent as possible.
We saw this earlier in the year when the County Board of Supervisors and staff introduced a self-interested proposal by South32 to “donate” land to the county through a cryptically worded agenda item that led to considerable confusion and anger in the community.
Now, following another cryptic process, the supervisors unanimously voted Wednesday to rent office space to South32 in one of Santa Cruz County’s most iconic and beloved buildings: the Historic 1904 Courthouse.
The decision to use a bedrock of the county’s cultural heritage as commercial office space is a big one, and certainly should have been made with the informed participation of the community. Instead, county leaders opted for a minimally transparent process that produced a single applicant and limited public awareness.
For some, the first inkling that the South32 lease was in the works came when it appeared on the agenda for the supervisors’ Dec. 6 meeting. After seeing it, I reached out to County Schools Superintendent Alfredo Velasquez, whose office had requested the item, to learn more. He referred me to his chief deputy, who in turn referred me to the County Attorney’s Office. At that point, I sent a series of questions to the county attorney, manager and all three supervisors. I heard back only from County Manager Jennifer St. John, whose response focused on the legality of the deal.
The questions I repeatedly posed to county officials, but that went unanswered, were: Who made the decision to lease commercial office space in the courthouse, and why? Had county officials reached out to interested community members, including historical and cultural organizations, to get their opinions on the matter? And why put a company that a number of community members distrust in a public building that has so much cultural significance?
At the very least, there should have been a public study session to explain the lease plan, solicit feedback and answer questions before the deal was finalized.
In late 2013, after Cochise College moved out of the courthouse, the county hosted a public meeting with the 1904 Courthouse Preservation Commission and other interested community members to share ideas for the building. A number of options were suggested – turn it into a special events hall, move Nogales City Court there, rent it to the Border Patrol, make it available to nonprofits, turn it into legal offices. Meanwhile, county officials hammered home an important point: it costs a lot of money to keep a building like that in shape, so whatever arrangement they came up with, it really needed to produce some revenue.
Surely the same pressure to generate revenue played into the decision to rent the space to South32. So why didn’t the county hold a similar meeting this time to present its case for renting office space in the building, and to gauge community reaction? A meeting like this would also have helped to better get the word out so that any potentially interested party, whether operating in the for-profit or nonprofit sectors, might have had the chance to consider moving in.
The county also could have put out a news release announcing their intentions. After all, they have a public information officer on the payroll.
Why did the county change its approach to its stewardship of the courthouse from one of transparency, outreach and community collaboration, to one of such opacity that officials refuse to acknowledge legitimate questions posed by the news media? Did you discuss this with the historical society? is not a question that any member of the public should be stonewalled on. What changed between 2013 and 2022?
One thing that changed was the arrival of South32, a company with deep pockets that knows how to win friends and influence people. But those who are supposed to maintain a neutral position toward the company must be sure to preserve boundaries while benefitting from the largesse.
In the county government, however, South32 appears to have found a public sector partner with little interest in maintaining boundaries. Now that the two parties are moving in together, sharing a building so central to the community’s heritage that it’s in the middle of of the county’s new logo, we can probably expect more blurring of lines between the two. Just don’t expect them to be very transparent about it.
(Clark is managing editor of the Nogales International.)