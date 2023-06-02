There’s no doubt that former County Assessor Felipe Fuentes knew he was committing ethical and criminal violations when he took bribes in exchange for reducing a property owner’s tax burden. It was an entirely cynical ploy.
But what about the self-serving behavior we’ve seen from other local elected officials of late? Though perhaps not criminal, was it motivated by a similarly selfish cynicism? Or was it merely cluelessness as to what public service is supposed to be?
Nogales Mayor Jorge Maldonado has been racking up thousands of dollars of expenses on the taxpayers’ dime since taking office in January, justifying the spending with the idea that “to get, you got to give.” But some of the bills look more like taking than giving. For example, Maldonado spent $97 on a meal that included a $62 ribeye steak – a pretty tone-deaf move from the mayor of a city where the median household income is $32,000 and nearly one-third of residents live below the federal poverty line.
Maldonado chafed when a city councilmember likened his spending habits to those of disgraced former Mayor Octavio Garcia-Von Borstel. But set the latter’s blatantly criminal acts aside, and Maldonado’s carefree spending looks a lot like Garcia-Von Borstel’s. From June 2008 until the city council voted to take away the mayor’s credit card in September 2009, Garcia-Von Borstel amassed $19,730 in expenditures. More than half was spent on restaurants.
County Supervisor Bruce Bracker, who earns a $63,800 annual taxpayer-funded salary plus thousands more in benefits, apparently saw no issue in pursuing his own private business interests while in office, even if it clearly cut into the time he could spend on his public duties. First he opened a clothing shop in downtown Nogales. Then he took on the time-intensive task of re-opening a local restaurant.
There are many people in the county who work in jobs that come with a certain duty to their community: teachers, health care workers, public safety officers, social workers, etc. Most of them probably earn less than Bracker. But it’s doubtful that the demands these folks face and the dedication they put into their jobs would allow them to run two brick-and-mortar businesses as well.
Bracker also sets a bad example for other county employees. After all, if someone at the top of the organization gives divided attention to their salaried job, then why shouldn’t others do the same?
Now, Bracker’s restaurant has become the go-to lunch spot for visitors who wish to hobnob with a county supervisor. Public officials are supposed to avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest. But when asked about the fact that his public office appears to be generating paying customers for his business, Bracker said: “I don’t see where it’s, like, this conflict.”
It’s a difficult thing to miss. For example, when the port authority, an organization that receives funding from the county government and whose treasurer is Bracker himself, brings an out-of-town group to his restaurant for what it describes as lunch and “a frank dialogue with Supervisor Bracker,” it doesn’t look good.
It’s not hard to conclude that if the group paid for their meals, they indirectly paid a speaking fee to an elected official.
So why can’t some public officials recognize problems with their self-interested behavior? Part of it is ego. But another part is a general lack of appreciation for the responsibility of government work and the ethics that should guide that work.
Successful sports teams are good at defining their “culture” and making it imperative that members buy into selfless concepts like teamwork and fair play. We need more of that in local government. The oath of office for local officials should include explicit language in which they acknowledge their roles as public servants and promise to put the interests of the public ahead of their own. In addition, government bodies should regularly bring in outside trainers to remind all employees about ethical behavior and what it means to be a public servant.
Just as constituents and the news media have a responsibility to hold government accountable, those in government have a duty to create a culture that instinctively opposes cynicism and self-interest while reinforcing the concept of public service.
(Clark is the managing editor of the Nogales International.)