There’s no doubt that former County Assessor Felipe Fuentes knew he was committing ethical and criminal violations when he took bribes in exchange for reducing a property owner’s tax burden. It was an entirely cynical ploy.

But what about the self-serving behavior we’ve seen from other local elected officials of late? Though perhaps not criminal, was it motivated by a similarly selfish cynicism? Or was it merely cluelessness as to what public service is supposed to be?



