During an off-year election in 2007, voters in the Rio Rico Fire District approved an $8 million bond measure to help RRFD construct a new station and communications infrastructure. It was hardly a ringing endorsement, however. The question passed by 33 votes with less than eight percent of eligible voters participating.
Two local school districts are holding off-year elections in 2019, and the election in the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District includes a question asking voters to approve another bond sale. This one is for $22.55 million, plus another $13-plus million in estimated interest, to pay for major infrastructure improvements that, among other things, would include renovations at all five campuses, and tennis courts and a swimming pool for shared school-community use.
It’s an ambitious plan with significant implications for the schools in Rio Rico, district property owners and the community at large. It mustn’t be decided by a small fraction of eligible voters.
The good news is that despite the fact that the SCVUSD election doesn’t correspond with any other county, state or federal election that might also also inspire voter interest, there’s still reason to expect a good turnout.
The SCVUSD election is a vote-by-mail election, meaning that all eligible voters were scheduled to be sent a ballot weeks in advance of the Nov. 5 election day, allowing them to vote at home at their own convenience and then drop the postage-free ballot in the mailbox.
But even though this is a mail-in election, there will still be voting centers open on Election Day where voters can go in person to request, complete and cast a replacement ballot. Two centers are scheduled to open in Rio Rico and another in Tubac, but there will also be four in Nogales where SCVUSD voters can obtain a replacement ballot on Nov. 5.
What’s more, in-person early voting is ongoing now through Nov. 1 at the County Recorder’s Office in Nogales.
The National Conference of State Legislatures reports that studies of recent all-mail elections in Washington and Utah found that turnout increases by single digits for presidential elections, and by more in smaller elections. In addition, the NCSL says: “Effects on turnout can be more pronounced for low propensity voters; those that are registered but do not vote as frequently.”
Let’s hope those trends hold up here.
The 7.8-percent turnout for the off-year RRFD bond election in 2007 came via traditional polling place election, held before early voting by mail had become the preferred option among the local electorate. It doesn’t appear to be a good predictor of turnout for the 2019 SCVUSD bond election – especially with so much at stake this year and plenty of ways to cast a ballot.
If you are an eligible SCVUSD voter, make sure you’re part of this very important decision-making process.
