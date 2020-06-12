On May 23, the Santa Cruz County government released a series of videos in which county officials spoke about the need to follow the prescribed guidelines for preventing the spread of the coronavirus.
Five days later, the first of those videos was uploaded to the county’s brand-new YouTube page. As of Thursday afternoon, the page featured six self-produced videos offering advisories or demonstrations related to COVID-19.
Having now shown that they and/or their staff are able to record videos and upload them to the web for public consumption, County Supervisors Bruce Bracker, Rudy Molera and Manuel Ruiz no longer have an excuse for not posting online videos of their board meetings.
For years, even as their neighbors at the City of Nogales made video of council meetings available on YouTube, both live and in archive form, the board declined to follow suit. We’ve used this space in the past to prod them to demonstrate a similar commitment to transparency, noting that online video would better allow constituents in the farther reaches of the county, as well as those who are at work or school at 9:30 a.m. on meeting days, to see their elected officials at work. But they’ve been unmoved.
Then, when the coronavirus hit and the supervisors closed their meetings to the public, it seemed the perfect opportunity for them to implement online viewing. Unfortunately, they opted for dial-in telephone access that offers no easily accessible playback option for those who can’t call in while the meeting is in session.
Asked about the decision, County Manager Jennifer St. John told the NI in early April that they didn’t want to take a chance on rolling out a new technology and only to have it not work.
Since then, however, the county has successfully figured out how to record videos and create a YouTube page to publish them. Livestreaming video of the meetings should be a relatively simple task for them to master next – there are plenty of tutorials online, and we imagine the city’s IT team could walk them through it as well.
After all, if there ever was a time for the County Board of Supervisors to show both leadership and a commitment to transparency, it’s now. The community is facing an escalating public health crisis and economic downturn, at the same time that government building closures and social distancing measures have put more physical distance between the people and the officials they elected to lead them.
No more excuses. Video-record your meetings, put them online and give your constituents a better chance to see how you are confronting the challenges before us.
(Clark is managing editor of the Nogales International.)
