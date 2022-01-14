A story in last Friday’s edition detailed how the County Board of Supervisors postponed an executive session regarding a possible land donation from mining company South32 after a cryptically worded agenda item led to misunderstanding and anger among community members. The supervisors reportedly received dozens of emails from disgruntled citizens in advance of the Jan. 4 session, as well as an urging during the meeting to conduct county business with greater transparency.
If the episode left readers or meeting participants with a feeling of déjà vu, it was for good reason.
In June 2018, the board added a last-minute item to an off-schedule meeting: an executive session regarding “legal issues related to mine transportation options.” As recounted in the subsequent story titled “County makes vague move on mine transportation,” the meeting agenda included no call to the public that would have allowed citizens to address the board. Then, the meeting attendees were sent out of the room while the supervisors, county manager and lawyers held a nearly hour-long private session.
Once the public was allowed back in the room, the supervisors unanimously voted, with no public discussion or explanation, to have staff “move as directed in the legal session.”
Needless to say, the board’s opaque maneuvering left some members of the public fuming and suggesting “backroom deals” between the county and Arizona Mining, the company that sold the Hermosa Project in the Patagonia Mountains to South32 that same year.
If you’re surprised that the county supervisors and manager didn’t try to be more transparent this time around, considering the blowback they got when dealing with a very similar matter in 2018, you shouldn’t be. After all, this is a government that for years has refused to consistently video-record their meetings and broadcast and save them online for public viewing. (The best they can do is an occasional mass dump of the audio of meetings, some held months earlier.) Transparency is simply not a primary concern for the supervisors and manager as they conduct county business.
In another recent example, the county announced a special board meeting last month that included an agenda item reading: “Discussion/possible action to approve a budget transfer of $3,800,000 from the Future Grants fund (X955) into the General Fund (X100) for payment of the public safety retirement unfunded liability amount.” Not knowing what the “future grants fund” was, and curious if the county might be using COVID-19 relief funds to pay down its law enforcement pension debt, we had our reporter attend the meeting in hopes that there might be a discussion to cast light on the matter.
However, there was no clarifying discussion before the board voted to approve the transfer. And when the reporter asked one of the supervisors afterward to talk about what the board had just done, he declined comment.
That’s right: A elected official representing the public refused to explain his vote to transfer $3.8 million dollars of taxpayer money from some vague origin to pay down police pension debt.
The reporter, via multiple phone calls and emails, then had to piece together the details of what the county had done. Turns out, it didn’t involve federal relief funds. Instead, they were dealing with cash raised from a bond sale – something the manager and supervisors certainly could have explained at the meeting, as well as on the agenda.
Does this cryptic and opaque approach constitute bad government? Absolutely. The county supervisors and manager even had a political science professor tell them so during their Jan. 4 meeting.
The question now is whether the lambasting they took last week will finally convince them that the public indeed has a right to know what they’re up to.
