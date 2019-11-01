After our story “City customers hit with inexplicably high water bills” was published on Oct. 11, we received a number of calls or visits from people who had their own stories to tell.
Like the people mentioned in the story, they had seen a sudden, inexplicable spike in their City of Nogales water and sewer bill, or noticed unusual readings or activity on their city-issued water meter.
Clearly, something is going on. And the answers are going to have to come from the city.
Luckily, there are seven people elected to represent the citizens of Nogales in the city government and to look out for their interests in situations exactly like this one. If you think something funny is going on with your water/sewer bill, be sure to let the following people know:
- Mayor Arturo Garino, mayorgarino@nogalesaz.gov
- Vice-Mayor Jorge Maldonado, jmaldonado@nogalesaz.gov
- Councilwoman Esther Melendez-Lopez, emlopez@nogalesaz.gov
- Councilman Robert Rojas, rsrojas@nogalesaz.gov
- Councilman Marcelino Varona, Jr., mvarona@nogalesaz.gov
- Councilman Nubar Hanessian, nhanessian@nogalesaz.gov
- Councilman Hector Bojorquez, hebojorquez@nogalesaz.gov
You can call the city at (520) 287-6571 to try to speak to them directly or leave a message.
Another good way to get the attention of city officials is to speak up during the call to the public at a Nogales City Council meeting. The next regular meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at City Hall, 777 N. Grand Ave.
It doesn’t have to be about your water bill, either. If you have something to say, good or bad, about any aspect of city services or operations, speak directly to the people who were elected to hear about it, and who have the authority to instruct the city manager to look into it.
(Clark is managing editor of the Nogales International.)