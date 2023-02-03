It gets a bit mind-boggling when you try to think of all the problems the community suffered as a result of Wednesday’s extended UniSource power outage.

People with electric heat woke up to homes that were not only dark, but terribly cold. Many went all day without a means of cooking a meal at home, while also worrying if food items in their freezers and fridges would survive. Those with electric pumps had water issues to contend with. People using electric-powered medical equipment at home were faced with an especially scary reality.



