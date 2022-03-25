Police department call logs have long been a staple of community newspapers like this one, and for good reason.
They are useful in letting the community know what is going on around them and what their police department is dealing with. They also help newsroom staff track the kinds of calls that police are responding to, and potentially identify trends or incidents worth fleshing out in more detail.
An example of the latter case came Monday morning when we received a 911 log from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office and noticed an alarming entry from two days prior: an undocumented migrant woman said she had been raped and assaulted in the local area.
We sent a message to Commander Gerardo Castillo, the point man at the Sheriff’s Office for media inquiries, seeking more details. He called soon after to fill in the details, and we published a short story online and in Tuesday’s paper.
For years, the Sheriff’s Office has dutifully sent us and other media outlets a daily dispatch report Monday through Friday, with the weekend calls included in Monday’s report. Sensitive personal information is redacted, but there’s usually enough left to understand the issue in general terms. On the rare occasion when we don’t receive a daily call log, it usually just takes an email to the staff member in charge before the missing document arrives.
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office deserves credit for recognizing the value of police call logs to the community and showing a commitment to transparency by continuing to release them and responding to follow-up queries.
The Nogales Police Department is another story.
Not too long ago, NPD would send us their call logs as well. Maybe not on a daily basis like the Sheriff’s Office, but usually a couple of times per week. We’d summarize them and publish a rundown on the For The Record page as the Cop Shop.
Then the reports began to come less frequently, and starting a year or so ago, we could no longer count on them coming every week. That led to the Cop Shop Disclaimer: a brief note on the For the Record page notifying readers that NPD did not submit a report in time for that edition.
Sometimes the reports would show up only once every couple of weeks as a 40-page-or-more document that listed calls from nearly a month earlier. Those were tough to slog through, and not very helpful in trying to track, on a timely basis, the things that NPD was responding to.
Then, the reports stopped coming at all. As of this writing, it has been two months since NPD last submitted a dispatch call log.
We’ve given them gentle reminders and suggested that instead of putting a patrol officer in charge of distributing reports, NPD might follow the Sheriff’s Office’s lead and have staff do it. That’s gone nowhere so far.
We also haven’t had much luck getting updates from NPD on major pending cases. Since earlier this month, we’ve tried to get updates on two incidents – one involving two people hospitalized with gunshot wounds in January, another involving a double homicide in 2020 in which the suspect was detained in Mexico on unrelated charges – but to no avail.
NPD is not the only agency or entity to back away from conducting information outreach. Taking just the For the Record page as an example, Holy Cross Hospital stopped submitting the birth announcements that used to run on the page. Martinez Funeral Chapels has stopped submitting death notices, and Adair’s Carroon Mortuary sends them only rarely. U.S. Customs and Border Protection has largely ceased to issue news releases about its actions in the local area, though we’ve been able to keep the Ports and Border feature alive by monitoring CBP-related social media accounts.
The local police department, however, has a special obligation to keep its public informed. We’d like to see NPD take that responsibility more seriously.
(Clark is managing editor of the Nogales International.)