The announcement last week by the University of Arizona’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences that it would sell the Castro House on Crawford Street rather than turn it into a border studies center was a tough blow for Nogales.

The original SBS concept, which it described as “a UArizona hub in the region for student training, faculty research and community partnerships,” was an exciting one for the community. UA leaders promised educational and cultural events for local residents, and renderings of the future center showed features such as a library and conference space, where people from both sides of Ambos Nogales might meet and share ideas. What’s more, it would have honored the home’s former residents: the pioneering Gov. Raúl H. Castro and his wife Patricia M. Castro.



Tags

Load comments