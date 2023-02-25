The announcement last week by the University of Arizona’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences that it would sell the Castro House on Crawford Street rather than turn it into a border studies center was a tough blow for Nogales.
The original SBS concept, which it described as “a UArizona hub in the region for student training, faculty research and community partnerships,” was an exciting one for the community. UA leaders promised educational and cultural events for local residents, and renderings of the future center showed features such as a library and conference space, where people from both sides of Ambos Nogales might meet and share ideas. What’s more, it would have honored the home’s former residents: the pioneering Gov. Raúl H. Castro and his wife Patricia M. Castro.
In a news release confirming its plan to abandon the project and sell the donated property, the UA said “the estimated costs for renovating the home tripled since the COVID-
19 pandemic.” However, the project was announced in January 2016 and UA staff predicted that the center would open in fall 2018. The pandemic arrived in 2020. Clearly, the border studies center was in trouble well before COVID-19.
Sadly, the fact that a much-touted UA project fizzled in Santa Cruz County was no big surprise. After all, the university’s proposed Center for Elimination of Border Health Disparities in Nogales went nowhere after it was announced in 2016, and a UA-led composting center meant to divert 3,000 tons of food waste annually from the Rio Rico Landfill met a similar fate after a high-profile launch event in 2018.
In addition to the renovation costs, the UA’s news release about the Castro House cited “the pivot toward digital modes of meeting and learning” as a reason for dumping the border center plan. Surely the UA folks know that people in low-income communities aren’t Zooming and Google Meet-ing all day. To us, the move looks less like a “pivot” than a “disengagement” with communities like ours; a retreat to the ivory tower of academia, where it’s much more comfortable to pursue a proclaimed interest in concepts like “border issues.”
The Nogales International has had its own, first-hand experience with this kind of disengagement.
Not too long ago, UA journalism professor Celeste Bustamante taught a border reporting course, and she brought her students to Nogales to do it. They’d walk the local streets and meet face-to-face with the people of Ambos Nogales as they researched their projects. Bustamante was also quite interested in the NI and our approach to doing journalism in a border community, and she’d have members of the newsroom share our perspectives and experience with her students.
It was a fruitful relationship. Sometimes, we’d publish the students’ stories in the paper, paying them a freelance fee in the process. And a number of the alumni of that class went on to intern with us or join the staff after graduation. Curt Prendergast, Murphy Woodhouse, Kendal Blust and Genesis Lara are some names that our readers might remember.
Bustamante has moved on from the UA j-school, and we haven’t had a journalism class come by in years. We’re still invited to the school’s internship fairs from time to time, but we’re lucky if a single student signs up to talk with us. What’s more, we haven’t had a UA grad accept a position at the NI since 2018 – despite the tremendous success that so many others have had here. We have, however, been asked if a reporter might work remotely.
Border communities aren’t virtual worlds. What’s to become of them and other low-income, minority-majority communities if new generations of professionals learn that the best way to engage with them is through “digital modes of meeting?”
Staking out an interest in the border should mean a real-world commitment to understanding and improving the lives of people who live here. And it should be done through direct action and engagement. Budding social scientists shouldn’t be learning that Zoom calls are the way to do field work about the border. The UA had a great idea and opportunity with the Castro Border Studies and Outreach Center in Nogales, but it failed to deliver.
(Clark is managing editor of the Nogales International.)