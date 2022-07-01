I resent the comment, “Only in Nogales.” It’s not like we have the crazy market cornered. We do, however, lay claim to some strange happenings – good and bad – that add to our border community’s uniqueness. Most are derived from our geographic happenstance and can be humorous and sad at once.
Modern examples include that time bales of marijuana that were being smuggled through the sewer line that pumps poo hash from Mexico to the treatment plant in Rio Rico got stuck in the pipe. It created our own Bellagio Fountain of brown stench sprouting from a manhole in front of the post office.
Then one evening, a truck filled with cattle from Sonora overturned and spilled dozens of cows onto Interstate 19 in Rio Rico. The late Rudy Acevedo, a local rancher and livestock inspector, immediately put a call out, and before you could say yippee-ki-yay, an army of cowboys from nearby ranches mounted their horses and perilously rounded up the cattle in the dark, preventing further tragedy.
Let’s also not forget back when the feds festooned the border wall with concertina coils similar to what you see in photos of World War II-era German concentration camps. While the mayor and council got busy writing letters condemning the measure, some industrious folks on the south side of the wall got busy cutting strands, presumably for their domestic use. Much of the menacing wire along the east downtown section of the wall has now become strangely conflated with pretty green sand vines. It would make a great mural.
Speaking of feds, the U.S. Border Patrol recently added another hideous tool to its border arsenal that will make Nogales stand out: a huge white surveillance blimp tethered on a hill near Rancho Grande Estates that appeared Tuesday afternoon without advance warning to the community.
Manny Ruiz, the Santa Cruz County supervisor who represents the district where the aerostat balloon is located, said, “[It] would have been a lot easier if they had just met with the community beforehand.” Alas, the feds didn’t care what the community thought about their inhumane razor wire, and they sure don’t care what we think about the big blimp on the hill.
I can’t help but think about the words of Tony Plak of the art group Nogaleria. The artists’ work can be seen on murals throughout downtown. He told me during a recent exhibition that, “Our focus has always been not to address controversy. Our focus is local flora, fauna, some history. Images of violence, images of a wall, no. We try to give a different view. People hear Nogales and right away they think of the wall.”
Well, now they have something else to think about that will be hard to camouflage with rose-colored glasses: A big fat white blimp.
