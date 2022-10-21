Candidates Mindy Maddock and Sandy Johnson are both good folks. Either would do a good job on the board, in my view. But there is a lot that new board members need to learn before understanding the importance of the job.
Some examples of the current challenges are: a significant increase in workers comp insurance costs caused by the pandemic; a nearly insolvent state public safety retirement fund; and widespread cost increases in fuel, supplies, materials and equipment that are essential for effective fire district operations. Add to these the need for an equitable pay scale to retain good employees and attract new ones.
The topic of replacing Station No. 1 in Tubac is also an issue of particular interest to the two candidates, judging from their comments. The good news on this is that the fire board voted unanimously to pursue a new station at the present site in Tubac.
Quick and decisive action is now needed to make the new station a reality. It has been three years since the needs assessment was presented to the board, over 18 months since the board voted to replace Station No. 1 and over a year since the board approved a new station development plan.
Replacing Station No. 1 is not about shiny office space and curb appeal. It is about safety and health. Firefighters have a 9-percent greater risk of cancer and are 14-percent more likely to die of cancer than the general population. This is due to a combination of job factors, some of which are unavoidable. What is avoidable, however, and will be addressed with a new station is the exposure to carcinogens, which are safely managed in modern fire stations. Station No. 1 has no system, for example, to capture and safely vent diesel fumes from equipment.
As one fire district employee put it in comments to the board in April 2020:
“Currently our biggest concern as a collective is our safety…we have no place to store our personal protective equipment (PPE) that is worn during structure fires. They are stored behind fire vehicles when not being used. When the on-duty crew turns on the fire vehicles, our turnouts are exposed to the exhaust fumes and carcinogens. These carcinogens will stick to the turnouts. Many firefighters across the country are dying because of these types of exposures. I, along with many of my fellow firefighters have spouses and children whom we love very much. We want to be able to retire and continue to live a healthy life and enjoy our time with our loved ones.”
Good to know, right? Moreover, it is something that the third candidate for fire board, Herb Wisdom, already knows. Wisdom knows the issues, and without fanfare or hype, votes for the first responders and by doing so, votes for the residents of the district.
Wisdom must be returned to his seat on the board to keep the Tubac Fire District focused on current needs and in the future.
(Dahl is a resident of Rio Rico and an elected member of the Tubac Fire District governing board. The opinions expressed here are hers alone and do not reflect those of the board or district staff.)
Editor’s note: Wisdom was not included in the NI’s Oct. 7 coverage of the TFD board candidates because he did not respond to repeated requests to participate.