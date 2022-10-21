I want to thank the Nogales International for its two-page spread in the Oct. 7 edition on two of the three candidates for the open positions on the Tubac Fire District Governing Board. Herb Wisdom, fire board veteran of over 20 years, is the third candidate, and I support him.

Candidates Mindy Maddock and Sandy Johnson are both good folks. Either would do a good job on the board, in my view. But there is a lot that new board members need to learn before understanding the importance of the job.



Tags

Load comments