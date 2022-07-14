Five years already?
In September, we will honor the AZ-19 Region Most Influential People – those who live in the region and have made their communities a better place to live, play and build a future.
This is our fifth annual event, and is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 13 at Desert Diamond Casino. But before the planning begins, we want to hear your nominations. The window of opportunity is open from July 13-31.
The Nogales International and Green Valley News/Sahuarita Sun will honor people up and down Interstate 19 and nearby areas – Nogales, Rio Rico, Patagonia Tubac, Arivaca, Amado, Green Valley, Sahuarita and more – who are spark plugs in their communities.
We’re looking for those who are standouts in their personal lives, not just on the job. People who volunteer, who look in on their neighbors, who make others a priority. People who care, people who take action.
Among the honorees in 2021 were Efrain Tigueras of the Nogales Community Food Bank, who took an idea of supplying boxes of local produce to Santa Cruz County residents in March 2020 and developed a program that produced thousands of boxes per week for distribution in Southern Arizona.
We also honored retired Judge Mary Helen Maley Maynard, who as a justice of the peace in Santa Cruz County, became frustrated seeing the same domestic violence offenders over and over. So she went to work to create a restorative justice-based program now called “Circles of Peace,” a 501c3, to support victims, offenders and their families break the cycles of violence in the home.
Then there was Christina Wilhelm, who has been an advocate for music and the performing arts for her entire career. Since 2005, Christina has been bringing world-class musical performances to our community through her work as president and artistic/executive director of the Santa Cruz Foundation for the Performing Arts.
It’s simple to get the nominations process rolling. Just send us the name, email address and phone number of your nominee (or you can nominate yourself). Also, include a few lines about why the nominee is among the AZ-19 Region Most Influential People. We’ll dig in and do more research. The deadline to nominate somebody is July 31.
Send your nominations to me, Manuel Coppola, at publisher@nogalesinternational.com. We look forward to hearing from you.
Remember, the nominee doesn’t necessarily have to be high profile in the community or have a job that touches hundreds of lives though we’d welcome those, too. But let’s not overlook the everyday good neighbors who make others’ lives better.
We have sponsorships available to show your support for these game-changers along the I-19 corridor – I can answer any of those questions.
Last year’s event was exciting and successful. We’d love you to be part of this year’s celebration. Let us hear from you by July 31!