I’m on a mission to determine the course for a 5K event in Nogales that’s in its initial planning stages. The idea is to combine pavement and off-road trails with some stairs thrown into the mix. We have plenty of all of the above.
So I took a 3.1-mile route that began at the parking lot on Morley Avenue north of the Historic 1904 Courthouse and circumnavigated through Court Street, Escalada Drive, along the U.S.-Mexico border, north to Adams Street, down La Castellana Drive to Morley, then East Street, Little Page, Dumbauld Street, Summit Avenue and back onto and down Court.
It knocked about 500 calories out of me as I casually walked along wondering how visitors who participate will absorb the panorama. It’ll include the rolling picturesque hills on either side of the international line, colorfully painted homes in Sonora, historic buildings and houses on the Arizona side, and then the imposing and beastly bollard fence festooned with concertina wire that now separates Ambos Nogales.
Millions have seen these images as Nogales is ever-present in the national news, but this 5K will be “live and in-person” without all of the hype about “criminals, drug dealers and rapists” purportedly sent swarming across the border by Mexico.
On this route you get a taste of just how militarized our little city has become at the whim of politicians who don’t even begin to understand our culture and way of life, but are hell-bent on evangelizing their fear-filled ideas about the border and those who come across it – the “locals be damned” attitude, as managing editor Jonathan Clark editorialized in the Feb. 15 edition.
But as I huffed it on that chilly sunny day, I also smelled mesquite burning. I heard birds chirping, dogs barking and Radio XENY blaring, saw cats scattering and a woman hanging garb on a clothesline. Life continued as normal in the midst of much abnormality.
The blight on those backstreets and neighborhoods that have seen better days will necessarily be part of the scenery if that is the route that is selected.
We could pick an alternate course on the west side of the tracks that would be tidier, but I’m for keeping it refreshingly real, blemishes and all. Fake is for those who feed the fear. What I hope is conveyed with this 5K is that Nogales is still a damn cool place to be.
(Coppola is publisher of the Nogales International. Contact him at publisher@nogalesinternational.com.)