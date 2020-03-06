Along with our sister newspaper in Green Valley, two years ago we unveiled the AZ19 Region Most Influential People. It recognized folks from all walks of life who in one way or another help hold our communities together.
We honored business owners, coaches, mentors, moms and dads — anybody who made a difference from Nogales to Sahuarita. Both years, we packed the room at the awards ceremony and have seen substantial growth. We look forward to doing it again this fall.
But before then, we’re expanding the idea, and are now looking for AZ19 Influential Youths.
This event is not solely about stellar athletes, high academic achievers or others who are high profile in the community, though we’d welcome those, too. But let’s not overlook the everyday kids who make others’ lives better and rarely get the recognition they deserve.
It’s simple to get the nominations process rolling. Just send us the name, email address and phone number of your nominee. Include their parent/guardian’s names and contact information, the age of the nominee and where they attend school. (Yes, you can nominate yourself or a family member.)
Also, include a line or two about why the nominee is among the AZ-19 Influential Youths — what do they do that makes them such a terrific part of our communities? We’re looking for people ages kindergarten through senior year of high school. We’ll dig in and do more research.
The deadline to nominate somebody is March 29.
Send your nominations today to me, Publisher Manuel Coppola, at publisher@nogalesinternational.com.
We’ll honor the winners at a breakfast May 9. Tickets will go on sale April 15, and everybody is invited to celebrate the people whose influence make us a better community.
Chambers of Commerce in Green Valley, Tubac and Nogales are helping out with the voting, and we have sponsorships available — I can answer any of those questions.
(Coppola is publisher of the Nogales International.)