Beginning with the new year, the newsstand price of our print edition will increase by 25 cents to $1.
The so-called “great economy” some people are talking about has brought a hefty increase in printing costs for the Nogales International. It has been 17 years since the NI last raised its rack rate, but this latest development has forced our hand.
Maintaining circulation numbers had helped keep our newsstand rate stabilized. Ricardo Villarreal, our circulation manager, has minimized churn and, in fact, worked hard to increase our average paid Friday circulation by about 15 percent in the past 12 months.
One of Ricardo’s favorite strategies is calling people on the phone when their subscription is about to expire and remind them to send in their payment. Nine times out of 10 he gets a nod, a check and even a thank you for the reminder. Most of those folks know Ricardo, who has been with the NI for nearly four decades.
He calls them “my customers,” and rightly so because he cares and it reflects in his good results. Anyone who has ever missed a paper knows that with a phone call, Ricardo will have one delivered personally and usually on the same day. We have one subscriber who insists his paper be delivered pre-dawn on his doorstep vs. in the mail like all the other papers. Ricardo decided he could do this. As publisher, I protested but the family has subscribed for about as long as he has been working for the NI and that’s how much he values the loyalty.
He’ll be the first to tell you, though, that he can’t take all of the credit for our circulation. Managing editor Jonathan Clark and reporters Genesis Lara and Nick Phillips continuously produce stories that keep our readers coming back for more week after week. Starting with this edition, we’re publishing a recap of the year’s most impacting stories, so you can judge for yourself. To further put the value we offer into perspective, each month we publish between 70 and 80 articles. That is a lot of content for just $1 per week.
For even more convenience, call Ricardo to purchase a print subscription. For an additional 29 cents a week get your paper delivered via U.S. Mail, plus you’ll have full access to our digital platforms, which include a website, an e-edition which mimics the printed paper in digital form, regular news updates and electronic email alerts. You will be connected to your local news nearly 24/7 as updates and breaking news are posted regularly online.
You won’t be alone. In the past 30 days, our website has received nearly 70,000 unique visits and had 223,000 impressions. We are the busiest website in Santa Cruz County, where, as we all know, the economy isn’t great. But for the price, the Nogales International continues to be one of the best deals around. Thank you for your continued support.
(Coppola is publisher of the Nogales International.)