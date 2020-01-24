Near the end of 2019, we published an op-ed from Supervisor Bruce Bracker telling us how great things are around here (“Santa Cruz County is poised for tremendous growth,” Dec. 6). For some special interest groups, that may very well be the case.
Not so good for the eastern part of SCC, though, where some of his constituents want to secede. Representing the disgruntled citizens, Rep. Gail Griffin (R-Hereford) told Capital News Media in March 2019, “They feel that they're not treated fairly and not getting the attention that they would like,”
The secession effort is no doubt a futile act of desperation on the part of those Sonoita-Elgin residents, but at least they’re taking a stand. Don’t expect things to change soon. That same neglect is felt in other parts of the county. For years, the $64,000 question (approximately what each of the board members earns annually, not including benefits) has been: “What does the Board of Supervisors do for our part of the county?” It’s a legitimate question as elections loom for Bracker and his colleagues, Manny Ruiz and Rudy Molera.
When the Nogales International wants to find out, time and again, we are curiously stonewalled by the county bureaucracy, unless it’s some spoon-fed fluff they decide our readers should consume.
Trying to get information about something as seemingly innocuous as the installation of a traffic light at the intersection of Pendleton and Rio Rico Drive was like pulling teeth last week. The county came off as if the public is not entitled to timely notification of what they are up to. Despite the fact that the taxpayer-funded $800,000 traffic signal has been in discussion for at least five months, the county’s public information officer informed our reporter on Wednesday, Jan. 15, that public works officials had decided we’d need to wait for a press release that would not be available until Friday, Jan. 17. Sorry, but that was way too late for us to include in that day’s edition and warn motorists that work would start on Monday, Jan. 20. It is a dangerous intersection, after all, and that's probably why the lights are warranted.
That forced the managing editor to get involved and urge the PIO for an earlier release of the information. When we did get a press release on Thursday afternoon, it didn’t even mention the traffic light itself, though drawings on an accompanying design plan gave it away. Lord forbid, opponents of the signal were to find out before the deal was done. They just might get some angry residents at one of their meetings. Smell too much like democracy?
The county said more “specific details” would be shared during a meeting that was held Friday, when the contractor was to present his timeline to ADOT and county public works representatives. But guess what? The meeting was not open to the public.
In another incident last week, another NI reporter asked the county’s chief building official to explain how the county calculates building permit fees. The official was not interested in freely providing the information, and made a point of mentioning that if the reporter submitted a public records request, it would have to be reviewed by the County Attorney’s Office. Was that a way of saying, “I don’t know”? Or was he cloaking himself like the rest of county leadership?
Again, the managing editor had to get involved and procure the information through PIO, who from our perspective, appears to be making a good-faith effort to extract public information from the stubborn bureaucracy.
These are just the latest examples of the county government revealing its disdain for transparency and the public’s right to know. Do they forget who they work for? Here’s a hint: It’s not the newspaper, but rather the public we work hard to inform.
(Coppola is publisher of the Nogales International.)