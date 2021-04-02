City staff was supposed to meet this week with the architect hired to reconfigure the old Chase Bank building, which was purchased to develop a City Hall annex. Let’s not hold our breath.
This project has been plagued with fits and starts. In the meantime, the police department and city court remain in their cramped spaces in the bowels of City Hall, spurring myriad safety concerns, especially after that time somebody flung a water bottle at the city magistrate.
Initial talks began in 2015 about moving some of the government offices next door to the vacant building. In an interview, Councilman Jose “Joe” Diaz gave an NI reporter this prophetic statement: “It would help the city out a lot right now, but it’s also looking years into the future.” It’s been six years.
The sale wasn’t inked until 2017 after lengthy negotiations took the price from $1.1 million to $550,000, or about $56 per square foot. Among other ideas, plans cited at the time included moving the city court and financial services to the 9,800-square-foot building.
Administrative turnover has been partly at the crux of the delay. Since 2015, Nogales has had four city managers and two acting city managers. Architects have come and gone. No consistency nor continuity.
But there’s something deeper that’s affecting city government at multiple levels. It’s interference from mayors who refuse to hand over day-to-day operational control to management, as has been prescribed in the City Charter since 2000 when voters approved a manager-council form of government to replace the autocratic strong mayor system.
But the provision in the charter doesn’t seem to matter and, by extension, neither do constituents’ wishes. With this administration, for example, weeks after local voters joined those around the state in passing a ballot measure legalizing recreational marijuana use and sale, the council approved an ordinance that blocks a weed dispensary from setting up shop in the city and prohibits any use or possession of marijuana on municipal property.
In the case of the bank building, the council’s work was done when it agreed to purchase it and made the decision to use it as an annex. While their input is welcome, the charter would have them just step aside and let staff do their jobs. Instead we get this paralysis.
Now we’re back to searching for another city manager who might help move things along. But with the city’s track record, not even the current mayor is holding out much hope of finding one.
“If you were to be successful in finding somebody, I really want to say you’re going to be very lucky,” Mayor Arturo Garino recently told a headhunter. “There’s some challenges here for a city manager.”
Yes, the “challenges” include mayors and council members who refuse to stay in their legislative lane. This loomed large when the last manager, Eddie Johnson, accepted $35,000 to go away quietly after trying on multiple fronts to exert what he believed was his authority under the charter and repeated loggerheads with Garino.
Like finding a new city manager, getting the City Hall annex underway will be quite the hurdle. At a meeting in September 2019, when a plan to move the mayor and council to the bank building was discussed, Garino proclaimed: “To me, this is City Hall. Not that building.” He ended with, “I’m not going into that building.”
And he won’t. Apparently neither will anyone else, at least during this fiscal year. The budget for the project went from $2 million to zero.
(Coppola is publisher of the Nogales International.)