In the midst of the worst pandemic in recent history, a crumbling local economy and a practically closed local border, what does the brain trust at City Hall focus on? Egos and a battle of who’s in charge.
Mayor Arturo Garino and City Manager Eddie Johnson need to take it behind the gym, slug it out, make up and get back to work. Time is our most precious commodity and the City of Nogales is seriously lagging.
Johnson legitimately points to a city charter crisis, but it’s one that’s been brewing since the council-manager form of government was approved 20 years ago. While Johnson is noble in his cause, what is the rush? Put that issue aside for now.
The NI has editorialized several times about it over the years, but sadly, our rerun elected officials have yet to build the fortitude to embrace the charter’s provisions limiting the mayor and council to setting policy and playing ceremonial roles. It’s like binge-watching “Gilligan’s Island” expecting the cast to get rescued. Not gonna happen.
Even Councilman Marcelino Varona, Jr. is at odds with Johnson, reminding him last meeting that he was city manager not “dictator of this community.” Ironically, Varona was the principal architect of the referendum to shed the strong-mayor form of government circa 2000.
As Varona noted during last week’s meeting, “I know we could be spending our time with better things.” Absolutely. The unemployment rate has skyrocketed. People are struggling to pay their bills and buy groceries. Has anyone seen the unbelievably long lines during the recent free produce giveaways? It is not going to get better any time soon. It was the private sector that initiated the produce giveaway. What has the City of Nogales done for its struggling residents and businesses? Those banners recently offered to local small businesses, touting “Nogales AZ a great little place to be,” ring cheesy and shallow.
Like many small businesses hoping to survive the pandemic, other local governments are revisiting their current fiscal year budgets, finding expenditure cuts and other money-saving tactics and mapping out next fiscal year, which for Nogales begins July 1.
To his credit, on April 1, Johnson presented an array of proposed spending cuts to the tune of $250,000, including reducing uniform allowances for the police and fire department. Garino and Varona poo-pooed the plan, with the mayor saying cuts could be found elsewhere. We’re still waiting to find out where.
With Morley Avenue businesses shuttered and most major retailers on Mariposa Road closed, you can bet that March sales-tax collections were way off the mark, and April will be even worse. It is so much easier to dip into the city reserves than to come up with an actual cost-savings plan. But that only lasts so long.
We are not being alarmists in saying that the community and the City of Nogales have a true existential crisis on our hands. All else is secondary in importance. Get it together.
(Coppola is publisher of the Nogales International.)