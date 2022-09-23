First, I want to express my sincere kudos to the mayor and council for raising the city’s minimum wage by $39 per week for about 47 workers out of about 274 total employees. That may not sound like a lot, but when your gross annual pay is just $27,000, it makes a difference. But more can be done.
Councilman Octavio Gradillas, Jr. is credited for first bringing up the idea at a meeting in July when he said, “We need to make ourselves more marketable and we need to help with our employee retention.” At $13.97 an hour, however, the hike arrived slightly ahead of and just a smidgeon higher than the $13.85 state minimum that is scheduled to take effect anyway in January 2023.
At an August study session, the council deliberated two options: raising the minimum hourly wage to either $14 for 47 workers who are below that threshold, or $15 an hour for 85 employees. Raising the minimum to $14 an hour would cost the city roughly $60,000 annually. On the other hand, a feasibility study presented at that session indicated that boosting the minimum to $15 an hour would cost more than $234,000 a year.
At that meeting, Finance Director Jean Moehlman expressed concern that a $15 hourly minimum could prompt future layoffs. “I wouldn’t want to say, ‘Let’s do it,’ and then next June have to tell all my directors, ‘You have to get rid of five people,’” she explained.
I get it; these are trying economic times. Jean was being fiscally responsible and the council approved a cheaper option. But cheaper is not always better.
Curiously, all that fiscal consideration went out the window when several of the top brass got pay raises of at least $190 a week as part of the recently approved $85 million budget. Ostensibly, the raises were meant to compete with other communities. But in reality, this smells more like spiking pensions because a lot of the people who got big raises won’t be getting off this gravy train any time soon. A couple of them are even double dipping, meaning they retired from former city jobs, started collecting their pension and were then rehired by the city.
What I’m saying here is that Moehlman should not have to tell her directors to “get rid of five people” if things go further south economically. Why is there this tendency to go after low-level employees on the front lines in the public works, streets, and the water and sewer departments? You know who they are. They’re the ones who do all of the real heavy lifting. Why doesn’t her same logic apply to those who were already handsomely compensated and then got the huge raises in the new budget?
Inflation continues to creep, our unemployment rate is high and many city workers are struggling to pay the bills. With just a little backbone, the mayor and council can help a wider pool of their workforce by insisting on a minimum of $15 an hour. If worse comes to worst, Moehlman has plenty of fat to trim off from the top. Anyone in the mood for chicharrones?