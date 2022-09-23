First, I want to express my sincere kudos to the mayor and council for raising the city’s minimum wage by $39 per week for about 47 workers out of about 274 total employees. That may not sound like a lot, but when your gross annual pay is just $27,000, it makes a difference. But more can be done.

Councilman Octavio Gradillas, Jr. is credited for first bringing up the idea at a meeting in July when he said, “We need to make ourselves more marketable and we need to help with our employee retention.” At $13.97 an hour, however, the hike arrived slightly ahead of and just a smidgeon higher than the $13.85 state minimum that is scheduled to take effect anyway in January 2023.



Tags

Load comments