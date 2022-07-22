Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

How many of us can say we are better off economically than we were last year? A handful of top city officials certainly can after receiving raises of about 12 percent in the new fiscal year budget.

They should be pleased with their hefty pay hikes against a backdrop of a community in deep economic distress, where the median household income is $29,043 – just $6,000 over the poverty level for a three-person household.



Tags

Load comments