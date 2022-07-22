How many of us can say we are better off economically than we were last year? A handful of top city officials certainly can after receiving raises of about 12 percent in the new fiscal year budget.
They should be pleased with their hefty pay hikes against a backdrop of a community in deep economic distress, where the median household income is $29,043 – just $6,000 over the poverty level for a three-person household.
It’s all relative, I guess. Let’s hope these high-income employees can make ends meet, unlike Mayra Soto, a single mother of two interviewed by the NI for a story published in Tuesday’s edition. She said she has doubled her former income of between $600 and $700 a month since becoming a caregiver for seniors. “Now I’m making twice as much and yet I’m left with nothing (on) the week I pay my rent,” she told reporting intern Juan Miguel Garcia. There are many others like her.
Economists say inflation has an especially damaging effect on lower-income households, since they typically spend more of their income on the goods and services most impacted by inflation, currently at 9.1 percent, the highest in four decades.
Contrast Soto’s increased income to the raise given to Deputy City Manager John Kissinger. He was paid a salary of $111,240 in the 2021-2022 Fiscal Year. In a new budget passed in June, he’ll earn just over $124,300 – a more than $13,000 raise. His pay went from $2,139 to $2,390 a week. Not a month; a week.
Police Chief Roy Bermudez was paid an annual salary of $103,297 in Fiscal Year 2021-2022. In the new budget, Bermudez will earn $115,427 – a raise of $12,130 a year. He went from being paid $1,986 a week to receiving about $2,220 per week.
The assistant chief of police position also saw an increase from the previous salary of $89,073 to $99,533 for the new fiscal year, a raise of $10,460 for Carlos Jimenez, the man currently in the position. His weekly pay went from about $1,713 to $1,914. Robert Thompson, who directs the Nogales Housing Authority, and Carmen Fuentes, the city’s human resources director got identical raises.
Compare that to the pay of a city sanitation worker who earned just over $28,600 in 2021-2022 got an increase of $450 to $29,052 in the new fiscal year. That’s $559 a week he will earn. A groundskeeper at the Nogales Housing Authority, will see his salary rise from $26,478 to $27,304 – an increase of $826. That’s a weekly pay of $525. City payroll schedules show that more than two-dozen employees will earn below $30,000 in the new fiscal year.
In 2019, a consultant presented a study, contending that City of Nogales salaries were not sufficiently competitive with surrounding markets. So what? None of these employees mentioned above have shown any inclination of leaving their jobs anytime soon after decades of living off the city till. Some didn’t meet the minimum requirements for their jobs, making it unlikely that they’d be considered for a similar position elsewhere.
But no worries, all municipal employees received a 1.5 percent pay increase to compensate for the rising cost of living and historically high inflation. “Every employee and every department” got something, said City Manager Edward Dickie.
That’s better than nothing, you say? Maybe, just maybe, during the worst economic times in recent history, nothing is what should have been given to the top brass.